Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
Kathleen Loveless
Kathleen Loveless


Kathleen Loveless Obituary
Kathleen S. Loveless, age 70, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born on April 13, 1949 in Gary, Indiana to the late William and Delores Stocker. Kathleen liked to play games and spend time with her family. She had traveled all over the United States and loved to gamble. She is survived by her sons, Richard (Kelly) Loveless, Corey Loveless; daughter, Amy (Ronald) Holland; grandchildren, Alexander Loveless, Aaron Holland, Caleigh Loveless, Talan Loveless, Clayton Holland and Audrey Holland; beloved nieces, Juanita (Ron) Good, Jackie Miller, Jane Miller, Janet (Todd Schoettmer) Ashcraft; many loving great nieces and great nephews; and her fur babies, Julio and A.J. She was preceded in death by her parents; William and Delores Stocker; her beloved husband, William Loveless; brother, William Stocker; sister, Joanne Miller. A Celebration of Life service for Kathleen will take place Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Living Hope Community Church, 1115 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso. Cremation was entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 6, 2019
