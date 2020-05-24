Kathryn Smith Pace, an esteemed former Gary Educator, passed away in Indianapolis, IN at 87 years old. April 29, 2020. Kathryn was a graduate of Ball State University where she was a founding member of the Delta Phi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in 1954. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. for 68 years. She was also a founding member of the Shangri-la social and civic club, in Gary, IN. Kathryn began teaching in the Gary Public School System in 1955 where she distinguished herself as an outstanding kindergarten teacher, District Resource teacher and Title 1Coordinator. As Title 1 coordinator, Kathryn designed and implemented a National Award-Winning Program for Gary's kindergarten students. She received the Sagamore Award from the Governor of Indiana for her program and service to the Gary Community. Kathryn passionately believed that children are our most valuable resource and in rearing them we must be supportive, have standards and impart values that will sustain them throughout their lives.Kathryn is survived by daughter, Kathryn Smith-Dakitas; grandsons, Taylor and Troy James; stepmother, Anne Miller of Carson, CA; brothers, Guy L. (Sue Carol) Miller III and Herbert T. (Vicky) Miller SR.; three sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.A private family service was held at Grundy Memorial Chapel, Indianapolis, IN. on May 3, 2020.





