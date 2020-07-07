1/1
Kathy Elaine Ford
Kathy Elaine (Johnson) Ford, age 67 passed away on July 1, 2020 in Merrillville, IN. She was born in Chicago, IL to Geraldine and Berkeley Johnson on September 28, 1952.She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1972. Kathy retired from US Steel after thirty dedicated years of service and was a faithful member of Love Feast COGIC. Kathy is preceded in death by her husband Willie B. Ford Jr. She is survived by her daughter LaShanon Johnson and grandson David Crockett, Jr., her sisters Geri Lloyd, Phyllis Brooks, Brenda Johnson, Cynthia Johnson, Vickie Johnson, and Ina Myers (John) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation is Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 12 noon to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy and Allen Funeral Chapel 2959 W 11th Ave Gary IN 46404. (Masks required) Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
