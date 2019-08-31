|
Kathy Ervin of Gary, Indiana passed away August 25, 2019 at the age of 58. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School Class of 1979. She was a longtime employee of Sears Repair Company of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and a CNA at several hospitals. She is survived by two sisters, Diane Robinson of Gary, Jacqlyn (Dennis) Jones of Merrillville, IN and one brother, Derrick (Arnetta) Ervin Sr. of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis Ervin and Alma Ervin McClendon; Dennis Terry Ervin Jr., Rhonda Faye Ervin and Alex Jimmy Ervin. Funeral service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Zion Progressive Cathedral 119 Connecticut Street Gary, IN. Viewing will begin 9:00AM-11:00AM with funeral service immediately following at 11:00AM with Bishop Norman J.Hairston Jr., officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 31, 2019