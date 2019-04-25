Katie Marie Williams, 86, of Lafayette, transitioned on Friday April 19, 2019 in her residence. Katie was born in Villa Ridge, IL on January 24, 1933 to the late Isaac McKee and Sarah Elizabeth Lane. She married Richard Lee Williams Sr. on October 19, 1952. After she graduated high school, she went on to graduate with her bachelor's degree at Indiana University and continued her education getting her master's degree in Special Education at Purdue University. Katie spent her teaching career throughout the Gary Community School Corporation until she retired in June of 2006. She was also the director at Little Angels Childcare in Lafayette.She leaves to cherish her memories her 5 children, daughter: Katherine Glasco (Charles) of Lafayette, IN, son: Richard Williams Jr. of Lafayette, IN, daughter: Sharon Williams of Newnan, GA, daughter: Janice Thrash (Craig) of West Lafayette, IN, and daughter: Kimberly Mitchell of Lafayette, IN. Also, her 4 sisters, Ivy Jean Miller (Curtis) of Portland, OR, Dorothy Elizabeth McKee of Indianapolis, IN, Ruthie Parrish (William) of Gary, IN, and Naomi Gilson of Stockbridge, GA. Katie had 20 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Proceeded in death is her late husband, Richard Lee Williams Sr., her grand-son, Derrick Williams Jr., her sisters, Leella McKee and Ethel "Mary" Williams, and her brothers Samuel and David McKee. The visitation will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9am-11am at Abundant Love Outreach Church at 426 S. 16th St. Lafayette, IN 47905. The burial will follow the service on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN. Memorial donations may be made to the Abundant Love Outreach Church. You may leave condolences and memories for the family by visiting www.soller-baker.com. Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary