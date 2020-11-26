Kava Chaurniece Parker 'Pookie', of Gary, IN, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in her home at the age of 40. She was born March 10, 1980 to Romlei Manson and Brian Parker. She was a Horace Mann class of 1999 Graduate. After High School, she briefly attended Ivy Tech Community College. For years, Kava, enjoyed doing what she loved by providing Child Care and Dependent Care services to people in need. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Romlei Manson and Uncle, Kensy Manson. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, Daughter, Ja'Nae Marie Ellis; Father, Brian (Patricia)Parker; Grandmother who raised her, Corliss Manson; Great-Uncle, Darryl Townsel; Brothers, Dont'a Parker, Brian Parker Jr., and Jovonee Thomas Sr.; Sisters, LaTeea Parker and Essence Parker; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Visitation 12:00Noon - 2:00PM & Service 2:00PM Friday, November 27, 2020 At Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" , 421 W. 5th Ave., Gary, IN 46402.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store