March 10, 1935 – February 4, 2020
Kay (84) was born in Gary, Indiana and passed away at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City, Oregon with family by her side. She graduated from Horace Mann High School in Gary in 1952. She was a graduate of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois with a B.S. degree in elementary education. Kay married Alfred Dombrowski in 1956. While raising her two daughters and teaching fulltime, she obtained a masters of arts degree in liberal arts from Valparaiso University. She later achieved a certification in administration/supervision and an endorsement in gifted and talented education, both from Purdue University. Kay was a teacher, elementary school principal, and educator (K-8) for the Gary, Indiana public school system for forty years (1960-2000). At the time she retired, Kay was teaching in the Gifted and Talented Program at Tolleston Middle School. She and her husband retired to Depoe Bay, Oregon where they enjoyed the outdoors and volunteer activities. Kay was an avid sports fan, particularly of Chicago teams. Kay leaves behind her two daughters, Lynne (San Francisco, CA) and Jeanne (Depoe Bay, OR) and her sister Linda Cross (Marlton, NJ) along with many nieces and nephews and two granddogs (Abigail and Wrigley). She is preceded in death by her husband Alfred and her parents (Melvin and Mona Johnson). No service is planned after her cremation, per Kay's request. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the (www.arthritis.org ).
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020