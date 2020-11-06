Kayla-Marie Denise Jones passed away on October 25, 2020, in Tuskegee, AL at the age of 28 years old. Kayla was predeceased by her Mother, Katrina Jones, her grandparents Charles S. Jones and Mary R. Jones, her Grandfather, George R. Wright Jr. Kayla is lovingly remembered by her Father, Frank (Kimenique) Jones, of Gary, IN, her Brothers, Kenneth S. Jones of the Bay Area, CA, Carlos Mays of Indianapolis, IN and Grandmother Suzanne (Currin) Seward. Kayla was born in Lafayette, IN on November 27, 1991. Kayla-Marie dedicated her life to the Lord at House of Praise Worship Center in Lafayette, IN and was baptized at Jesus Christ for all Nations in Fremont, CA. Kayla was a transfer student from Fremont, CA and graduated from Tuskegee University in May 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in Animal, Poultry and Veterinary Sciences. She received her Master of Science in Animal Sciences in the 2020. Kayla conducted undergraduate research over four years in the lab of Dr. Deloris Alexander, Director, Integrative Biosciences, Ph.D., Program and Professor, Department of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences in the College of Agriculture, Environment, and Nutrition Sciences. Kayla's research experience was focused in the various areas of companion animals, soils, food animals, human physiology and health. Kayla was certified as a Veterinarian Assistant, worked part-time with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System at Tuskegee University, and served as a Veterinarian Technician with the Uni Pet Clinic, the Banfield Pet Hospital, and the Newark Pet Clinic. In addition to academic excellence and a strong work ethic, Kayla had a strong commitment to service and continually looked for ways to improve her community through involvement in Christian Veterinary Fellowship, the Tuskegee Bee Club, the National Recreational Conservation Club, Retool Your School, Black Boys Rock Too, and many more. Kayla's research and commitment to service to the community lives on through her creation of a directory for the historic Greenwood Cemetery, gifted from Tuskegee University to the Greenwood community. Some of Kayla's professional affiliations include Gamma Sigma Delta, Sigma Xi, Minorities in Agriculture Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS), American Association for Cancer Research, Sigma Xi, Alpha Phi Omega Royal Court, Business Economic Summit, Alpha Gamma Sigma, Tuskegee Golden Voices, and the Pre-Vet club. She made numerous presentations of her research findings at conferences and symposia such as the Southern Sustainable Agriculture Conference for Farmers, the Joint Annual Research Symposium, and the DECA Business Conference. Kayla was a scholar with honors and awards that include the George Washington Carver Scholarship, United States Department of Agriculture Scholarship. The Bay Area Tuskegee Alumni Scholarship, the Chabot Community College Scholarship, the Dr. Matthew and Roberta Jenkins Family Scholarship. The Christ Baptist Church scholarship and the AALGA Youth Partnership Scholarship. Kayla enjoyed playing basketball, walking, reading, singing, cooking, traveling, entertaining guests, gardening, painting and writing.



Kayla leaves behind a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Bethel Church Gary Campus 225 West 5th Ave, Gary, IN 46402. Wake at 9:30a, Funeral at 11:00a. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 3815 W 39th Ave, Hobart, IN. Professional services rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.





