Keenan S. McCain age 29 of Merrillville, IN passed away on January 13, 2020. Keenan attended Wirt High School in Gary, IN. He was a current student at Ivy Tech Indianapolis, IN studying HVAC. Keenan was preceded in death by his father, Steven R. McCain; maternal grandparents, Leo Sr. and Mary E. Crawford; paternal grandfather, Clarence McCain; 2 Aunts, 1 Uncle and 1 Cousin.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving Mother and Stepfather, Karen Crawford-Lampley and Gregory C. Lampley; 4 sons, 2 daughters, 6 brothers, 3 sisters and a host of close relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 1:00PM-7:00PM with the family hour from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM at Powell-Coleman Funeral home, 3200 W. 15th. Avenue, Gary, IN. Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church, 2323 W. 11th. Avenue, Gary, IN 46404. Burial Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020