Keith James Hopkins
1975 - 2020
Keith James Hopkins was born on February 5, 1975 in Gary, IN to Harvey Hopkins, Sr. and Felica Harris. He made his transition to be with The Lord on July 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Theretha Hopkins and Charles, Sr. and Everine Harris; and uncle, Charles J. Hopkins, II. Keith was a member of Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church and the Roosevelt High School class of 1993. He worked his way up into management in the banking industry and he spent the past several years working for Arcelor Mittal in East Chicago as a dedicated employee, serving as a union steward in the USW Local 1010. He is survived by his loving wife, Felita Hopkins; sons, Eugene (Teonni) Dykes, Keith J. Hopkins, Jr.; granddaughter, Rylee Floyd; mother, Felicia Harris; father, Harvey (Sandra) Hopkins, Sr.; brothers, Harvey Hopkins, Jr., Matthew (Britney) Hopkins, Anthony Hopkins, Kevin (Erica) Williams, Xavier Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Thursday July 30, 2020, from 12-8 pm. with family hour 7-8 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral services Friday July 31, 2020 from 10:00a.m.- 12 noon at Temple of Deliverance Church 4929 W. 15th Avenue. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUL
30
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
JUL
31
Funeral service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Temple of Deliverance Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
July 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend. Keith always had a hug and smile for you. He will be greatly missed!
Lonniecia Thurmon
July 26, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Andre Toney
July 26, 2020
Me and his younger brother Matthew became friends in 1st grade. My first real friend in my life. I had lots of great memories of Keith when me and Matthew would hang out playing Nintendo at the house in Marshalltown. Keith was a very caring, and protective brother, son, and then husband, and father. He definitely became a friend of mine as well. He was a great one...you could trust him with anything, and anyone...Rest well my friend Keith Hopkins.
Andre Toney
Friend
July 26, 2020
Felicia and Harvey you have my deepest sympathy in the death but heavens gain of your beloved son. May you find comfort in knowing others share in your grief. Keith was one of Christain Valley babies .Be thankful he knew God for himself and will now receive what God promised Eternal Life. Love both of you.
Myrtle Mateen
Friend
July 26, 2020
You will be missed. Rest easy my friend, my MTT Family. Rest! May Jehovah continue to bless your family with an abundance of strength and peace.
Toi Howard
Friend
July 26, 2020
Good dad
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
I wanted to see you, so the last time we spoke was on a video call. We talked for a long time but now I realize that it wasn't long enough...
Keith you are so loved and dearly missed. Words cannot express what you meant to our lives. We were connected as family and I was so blessed to call you my friend. Rest well cousin. Thank you for everything....❤
Kim
Family
July 25, 2020
eit you where so cool my fellow Aquarius ♒ my fellow classmate you can rest now your work is done here now Make a joyful noise unto thee Lord Farewell
Brenda Connell
Friend
July 25, 2020
Keith was a good person got along with everyone.Everytime I seen him in school he was always smiling.U will be miss.Sip my friend
Kim Dowdell-Barnes
Friend
July 25, 2020
Cousin, we are going to miss you, especially during our visits to Gary. We always managed to see each other, even if it was for a bite to eat or for a group picture. You were a great man Keith and I'm you had to leave us so soon. God had other plans mayne. We will meet again, kiss and hug my mother Keith,rest peacefully.
Theresa & Charles
Theresa Harris
Family
July 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We will truly miss you in Marshalltown!
Lesley Smith
Neighbor
