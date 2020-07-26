Keith James Hopkins was born on February 5, 1975 in Gary, IN to Harvey Hopkins, Sr. and Felica Harris. He made his transition to be with The Lord on July 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Theretha Hopkins and Charles, Sr. and Everine Harris; and uncle, Charles J. Hopkins, II. Keith was a member of Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church and the Roosevelt High School class of 1993. He worked his way up into management in the banking industry and he spent the past several years working for Arcelor Mittal in East Chicago as a dedicated employee, serving as a union steward in the USW Local 1010. He is survived by his loving wife, Felita Hopkins; sons, Eugene (Teonni) Dykes, Keith J. Hopkins, Jr.; granddaughter, Rylee Floyd; mother, Felicia Harris; father, Harvey (Sandra) Hopkins, Sr.; brothers, Harvey Hopkins, Jr., Matthew (Britney) Hopkins, Anthony Hopkins, Kevin (Erica) Williams, Xavier Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Thursday July 30, 2020, from 12-8 pm. with family hour 7-8 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral services Friday July 31, 2020 from 10:00a.m.- 12 noon at Temple of Deliverance Church 4929 W. 15th Avenue. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.