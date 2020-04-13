|
Keith L. Bowers, 48, Of Merrillville, IN. passed away on April 1, 2020.
Keith was a wonderful son, brother, father, nephew, mentor, humanitarian, and friend.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 12:00 – 8:00 pm at the Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home. Please observe CDC guidelines during visitation hours. Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 16, 2020 for immediate family only. Services will be lived streamed at www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com, the family request in lieu of flowers and in the memory of Keith that donations be sent to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105 or or call 1-800-822-6344.
Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020