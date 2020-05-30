Keith L. Williams
Keith L. Williams age 57 of Gary, Indiana passed away on May 26, 2020 in San Diego CA. Keith was a graduate of Horace Mann HS, class of 1981. After graduation he joined the US Marine Corps where he received an honorable discharge. Keith accepted Christ at an early age. He spent most of his adult life in San Diego, CA. Preceded in death by father; Stacey Wms. Jr.; maternal grandparents: Eddie & Bernice Ross; paternal grandparents: Stacey & Willie Williams. To cherish fond memories: mother Mary Alice Williams, sisters; Kim (John) Brewer, all of Arlington, TN, Melody Williams of Gary, IN; brother: DeMarcus Williams; niece: Kymica (Matt) McGhee of Prosper TX; nephews: Timothy Jr. & Tyree Streeter of Gary IN; great-niece & nephew: Kyleigh & Keegan McGhee of Prosper TX; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends; extended sisters: Marlease Dixon of Homewood, IL, Dr. Lue Verne Mason of Arlington, TN, Special friends in California. Private Military Burial in Arlington TN.


Published in Post-Tribune on May 30, 2020.
