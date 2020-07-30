Keith Leroy Daniel II was born on February 13, 1991 in Gary, Indiana to Keith and Monique Daniel.



On Sunday, July, 19, 2020, at the age of 29, Keith departed this life and woke up in the presence of the Lord.



Keith was preceded in death by his brother Mark Hudson II, maternal grandmother Louise (Dee Dee) Britton, and paternal grandmother, Addie Penick.



He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted parents, Keith and Monique Daniel, 3 sisters: Keisha (Jimmie) Daniel-Harris, Monique (John) Borom, and Crystal Daniel, 3 brothers: Michael (Tiwanna) Harrison, Ladell Walker, and Charles Hudson (Latrice) along with a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



View and Go Visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 10am until time of service. Mask must be worn at all times. Temperatures will be monitored and hands must be sanitized



Private Homegoing Service will be at 11am-12noon all at Israel CME Church 2301 Washington St., Gary, IN. Eulogy Pastor James Middleton. Professional direction entrusted to Lakeshore Funeral Services. Inc, 2295 Washington St., Gary, IN - (219)614-0575.





