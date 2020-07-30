1/1
Keith Leroy Daniel II
1991 - 2020
Keith Leroy Daniel II was born on February 13, 1991 in Gary, Indiana to Keith and Monique Daniel.

On Sunday, July, 19, 2020, at the age of 29, Keith departed this life and woke up in the presence of the Lord.

Keith was preceded in death by his brother Mark Hudson II, maternal grandmother Louise (Dee Dee) Britton, and paternal grandmother, Addie Penick.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted parents, Keith and Monique Daniel, 3 sisters: Keisha (Jimmie) Daniel-Harris, Monique (John) Borom, and Crystal Daniel, 3 brothers: Michael (Tiwanna) Harrison, Ladell Walker, and Charles Hudson (Latrice) along with a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

View and Go Visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 10am until time of service. Mask must be worn at all times. Temperatures will be monitored and hands must be sanitized

Private Homegoing Service will be at 11am-12noon all at Israel CME Church 2301 Washington St., Gary, IN. Eulogy Pastor James Middleton. Professional direction entrusted to Lakeshore Funeral Services. Inc, 2295 Washington St., Gary, IN - (219)614-0575.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
Israel CME Church
JUL
31
Service
11:00 AM
Israel CME Church
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Funeral Services Inc
2295 Washington St
Gary, IN 46407
(219) 614-0575
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2020
God Bless and strengthen the family. Beverly from Boston,MA
Beverly Goodridge
Family
July 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Marcia Claypool
Friend
July 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
July 27, 2020
The Daniel family from Boston,Ma and Atlanta Georgia.
Beverly Goodridge
Family
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
