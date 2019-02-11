Kelley M. Smith, 41, of Valparaiso, passed away on February 8, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 4, 1977, in Valparaiso, to Alan and Pamela Anderson, who both survive. Kelley worked as a cook and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Sean Smith of Valparaiso, Kayla Smith of Valparaiso, and Daniel Luna of Valparaiso, and one grandchild Lucas Smith. She is also survived by her sisters Shannon (Chad) Shippee of Rolling Prairie and Melissa Sheffer of Valparaiso. A memorial gathering for Kelley will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, at Bartholomew Funeral Home in Valparaiso. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday following the memorial gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the family. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary