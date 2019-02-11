Home

Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
219-462-4102
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
102 E. Monroe St.
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Kelley M. Smith Obituary
Kelley M. Smith, 41, of Valparaiso, passed away on February 8, 2019, at her residence. She was born on September 4, 1977, in Valparaiso, to Alan and Pamela Anderson, who both survive. Kelley worked as a cook and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Sean Smith of Valparaiso, Kayla Smith of Valparaiso, and Daniel Luna of Valparaiso, and one grandchild Lucas Smith. She is also survived by her sisters Shannon (Chad) Shippee of Rolling Prairie and Melissa Sheffer of Valparaiso. A memorial gathering for Kelley will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM, at Bartholomew Funeral Home in Valparaiso. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Tuesday following the memorial gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the family. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019
