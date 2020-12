Or Copy this URL to Share

06/14/1983 - 12/05/2017



No Tears In Heaven



There are no tears in Heaven



nor grief of any kind;



I leave this final teardrop



to those I've left behind.



Though absent from the body,



I'm present with the Lord;



the joy of my salvation



is now my full reward.



Your Loving Mom, Tony, Quanda(Brian), Chico(Kim), Chass, nieces, nephews and godson Jalen





