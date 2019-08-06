Home

KELLIE J. BORK

KELLIE J. BORK Obituary
Kellie J. Bork, 59, of Logansport (formerly of Lowell) passed away August 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth M. Bork and two children, Stephanie E. Bork and Seven J. Bork. No services will be held. Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac. Memorial contributions may be made to Winamac First Christian Church. Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
