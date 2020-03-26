|
|
was born May 30, 1974 to the late Agnes Hill and Jack Wabbington in East Chicago, Indiana. He passed away on Thursday March 19, 2020 at his residence. Kelly graduate of West Side High School class of 1992. After Graduating High School he attended Purdue University where he received his degree in Business Management. After graduating Kelly started working All State Insurance Company until his death. Preceded in death by mother Agnes Hill, father Jack Wabbington, grandmother Lula Robinson and brother Homer Brooks Jr. He is survived by aunt Margaret Robinson, 3 brothers Gregory Hill (Charmaine Pratchett-Hill, Anthony Robinson and James Robinson all of Gary, Indiana; 2 sisters Tracy (Karl) Robinson-Hill of Hammond, Indiana and Valerie (Wayne) Robinson- Royal of Merrillville, Indiana loving cousin Teara and Michael Hunter of Gary, Indiana 4 nephews, 7 nieces and a host of great nieces, nephews other relative and friends. Visitation Friday, March 27, 2020 from 12 noon – 4:00 p.m. with funeral services Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Bishop Norman Hariston officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 26, 2020