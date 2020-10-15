1/1
Kelton Julius Aaron
1981 - 2020
Kelton Julius Aaron was born July 18, 1981 in Munster, Indiana to Rosetta and Hubert Aaron Sr. At the age of 39 Kelton Julius Aaron passed away to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was in the comfort of his home with his son Amari 15 who also passed away. He attended St. Mark, Riley, Bailey, & Lew Wallace and received his high school diploma in 1999. Kelton leaves to cherish fond and precious memories; his mother, Rosetta Aaron and special friend Gwendolyn Bell (Merrillville, In.); his father, Hubert (Tracy) Aaron Sr. (Gary, In.); A Forever friend Tekala Elzy; his children, Five beautiful daughters that made him a GIRL DAD, La'Nya, Miracle, Takhia, Kaleah (Merrillville, In.), and Laila (Gary, In.); Two handsome sons, Terryon (Atlanta, Ga.) and Kelton Jr. (Merrillville, In.); Two brothers, Hubert (Andrea) Aaron Jr. (Hana, Hawaii), Avery (Aleeya) Aaron (Indianapolis, In.); Two nieces, Jakailyn (Merrillville, In.) and Amyya (Indianapolis, Indiana); Five nephews, Jordan, Avery, and Carter (Indianapolis, In.) and Maxwell and Makana (Hana, Hawaii); God parents, Peggy and Daniel Cheeks (Gary, In.); God brother, Malcolm Cheeks (Minneapolis, Mn.) God sister, Mary Woods (Indianapolis, In.); Close friend, Sharee Burnett; Best friends, Latavia Moore (Gary, In.), Jenyce Love (Indianapolis, In.), Stee, Ju, Dre (Gary, In.) and Omahn (Merrillville, In.) and a host of aunties, uncles, cousins, and friends. Kelton was preceded in death by his son Amari, Best Friend Mark King as well as other family and friends. Visitation Friday October 16,2020 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Saturday October 17,2020 11:00 a.m at Life Church International 430 E. Ridge Road Gary, In. Interment Fern Oak in Griffith, In.


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
October 14, 2020
BestfrienI’m goin to miss your gram cracker jokes... Dude I love you
Tavi
Latavtia moore
Sister
