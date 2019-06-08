Home

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Gwinnett Chapel
914 Scenic Hwy.
Lawrenceville, GA 30045
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home-Gwinnett Chapel
914 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home-Gwinnett Chapel
914 Scenic Highway
Lawrenceville, GA
Kelvin H. Peterson Obituary
Kelvin H. Peterson, 56, of Atlanta, GA peacefully transitioned from this life and went to meet Christ Jesus on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Kelvin began his 27- year career in public safety as a security officer at Dunwoody Medical Center and later found employment with Emory Hospitals. His final years of employment were spent at Emory Hospital in Johns Creek, Georgia where he faithfully served until his illness. His hard work and commitment to his craft showed as he put in long hours and rarely missed a day of work. He received many certificates for his dedication and this February was acknowledged as his department's employee of the month. He will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew him. Kelvin was preceded in death by two brothers Jimmy Rodgers, Keith Peterson and brother-in-love Robert Wilder. He leaves to cherish his memory, one son Cameron James, Lawrenceville, GA, one grandson Josiah James; sister Yvonne Peterson Sanders Gary, IN/Snellville, GA; one brother Henry C. Peterson Jr., East Chicago, IN and nephew/brother Lee Sanders Jr., Snellville GA and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11am at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home Gwinnett Chapel 914 Scenic Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30045. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Carl Liggins, Sr., Officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on June 8, 2019
