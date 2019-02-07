|
|
Kendia R. Hobson age 39 of Gary,In passed away Wednesday January 30,2019. She was preceded in death her parents Lorraine Hobson & Wayne Anders, grandmother Levern Kirkwood , grandfather James Grady and niece Doajaon Webster. She was graduate of Lew Wallace High School class of 1998. She was employed at Fallas Corporation as a Store Manager. She leaves to cherish her memories 4 loving sons Don J. Hobson, Donyea Hobson, Dekarlos Hobson and Tywon Hobson, 1 grandson Kyrie Catalan, her Twin India Hobson and 1older sister Decosa Hobson, 2 brothers CharlesO. Hobson & Donnie ( Camillia) Anders. Host of nieces , nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday February 8,2019 from 12:00 p.m-8:00 p.m at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Funeral Saturday February 9,2019 at New Mt. Moriah M.B. Church 1917 Carolina St. Gary,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019