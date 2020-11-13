1/1
Kenneth A. Baker
Kenneth A. Baker was born on December 23, 1950 to loving and devoted parents, Jessie L. Baker and the late Tommie L. Baker, Sr. of Gary, IN. Kenneth made his transition on November 4, 2020. He attended the Gary Public School System and graduated from Tolleston High School, Class of 1969.Kenneth retired from the USX Plate Mill with 44 years of service. He was the #2 Turn Around Operator at the Pickle and a member of Local 1066.He was a member of St. John Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. R.E. Robinson, where he was a faithful member. Kenney was preceded in death by his father Tommie L. Baker, Sr., brother Tommie L. Baker Jr., daughter Deniese L. Baker, father-in-law Robert L. Butler and mother-in-law Elizabeth Butler. He leaves to cherish his memory devoted wife Betty J. Baker, grandchildren Dennalri and Yendasia Baker, mother Jessie L. Baker, two brother Calvin (Barbara) Baker, Jerry (Margo) Baker, loving sister Donna Baker, sister-in-law, Julie Patrick, one uncle, John Baker all of Gary and two aunts, Novella Packer, Gary and Clara Carr of Opelika, AL. Special cousins, Ronald L. Parker of Gary and Reginald T. Thornton of Los Angeles, CA, and special friend, Robert Brown of Gary, IN. Visitation, Sunday, November 15, 2020, 12:00 noon-8:00p.m. at Guy & Allen Funeral Home and family hour, 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. Homegoing Celebration, November 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 2457 Mass. St, Gary, IN with pastor R.E. Robinson officiating.



Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
