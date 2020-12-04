1/1
Kenneth Lee Bonds
1955 - 2020
Kenneth Lee Bonds, also known as "Kenny" made his transition at home in Paducah, Kentucky November 24th at age 65. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He attended West Side High School and served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peona and Bernice Bonds, sisters, Debra Bonds, Wanda Bonds, maternal grandmother, Earline Brooks and grandson, Nicholas Myers.

He leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Dorothy Johnson of Gary, IN and Sharon Bonds of Paducah, KY; son, Kenneth Bonds Jr. of Indianapolis, IN; four sister, Doris Cason, Sharon (Larry) Robinson, Roselyn Bonds Watson all of Gary, IN and Cynthia (Curtis) Evans of Terre Haute, IN; grand-children, Danyelle, Steven (Ieasha), Briana, Gregory, Brennan, Nautica, Chantel, Kyra, Jordan, Jayden, Kendrick, Emanuel, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation: Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 9:00 am – 11:00 am with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46408. Pastor Shawn Vaughn, Officiating. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuenralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

December 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family from the Daniels family
Deidre Daniels
Family
