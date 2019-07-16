Home

Age 46, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was born December 16, 1971, in Los Angles, California, to the late Kenneth Edwards Sr. Moham. He attended Holy Angels Elementary School, Beckman Middle School, Roosevelt High School and Vincennes University. He was a former member of First Baptist Church in Gary, Indiana. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Verna Moham, two sons, Tre Mikal Edwards and Jadon Devon Edwards, one granddaughter Aria LeAnn Edwards, and a very devoted friend Marcie Hartzburg, Godmother Claudia Drayton, Godbrother Martin Luther Drayton, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Visitation and Memorial will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Greiner Funeral Home in Terre Haute, Indiana, 2005 North 13th Street, from 1 to 2 pm.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 16, 2019
