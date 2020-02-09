|
|
Kenneth Parmalee Taylor, age 86 passed away on February 6, 2020 in Hobart, Indiana. He was born April 19, 1933 to Paul Taylor and Hattie Hilliard. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Leslie Guster and wife, Deborah Ann Taylor. Kenneth is a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1951. He retired from the United States Postal Service in Gary, Indiana. He was a faithful member of St. Timothy Community Church. Kenneth leaves to cherish his memory four daughters, Cheryl (Thomas) Smith, Leslie Taylor Moore, Iris D. Pace and Deidre (Kenneth) Ector; five grandchildren, Thomas Smith, Matthew Smith, Isaiah Smith, Faith Smith and Myles Moore. Funeral services Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., family hour 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Family hour 10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 West 25th Avenue, Pastor Rameen Jackson officiating.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020