Kenneth Roland Spiller was born May 27, 1953. He was the oldest of 3 children for Daniel and Carrie Spiller. Kenneth attended Emerson High School in Gary, IN. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and Gary National Guard. He went on to serve for many years and honorably retired. He was also a faithful member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church since childhood.
Kenneth was known for his larger than life personality and infectious laugh.
He leaves to cherish his passing: His mother Carrie Spiller (Gary, In) Sister: Ramona Spiller (Los Angles, CA) Brother: David Spiller (Baltimore, MA) Sons: Kenneth Spiller Jr. and Jerjuan Spiller Daughters: Tamora Spiller and Nikitia Spiller (Gary, In) Special cousin: Paul Garrett and a host of cousins and friends near and far.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 @ 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will be held immediately at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Bizzell Warner Chapel 4209 Grant St. Interment will be held privately. smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com