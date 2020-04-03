|
Kenneth Timmons passed away on March 30, 2020. He graduated from East Chicago Washington High School. He belonged to New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Gary. Kenneth retired from the United States Postal Service in East Chicago, Indiana with 30 plus years of service. He served as President with the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 1399. He was a former member of the Blue Birds motorcycle club and a certified electrician. Kenneth is Past Master of the King Solomon Lodge #57, Gary Indiana, Prince Hall affiliated. Preceded in death by his wife Rosie Taylor-Timmons, parents A.D. and Samantha Timmons, grandson Eric Tyler, godson Anthony Gaines. He is survive to cherish his memories; daughter Charlene (Robert) Timmons-Brown, son Charleston Timmons, godson Antoine Gaines, two grandchildren Anthony (Caryn) Timmons, Keiarra Timmons, nine great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, loving companion Mary Williams, along with her two children, and a host of relatives and friends. All Services Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Wake 9:00a.m. ( View and Exit) Funeral 12:00p.m. (Immediate Family) at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary,In. Pastor Royce F. Thompson, officiating.
