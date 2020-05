Or Copy this URL to Share

Kerwin D. Coleman "Pee-Wee" age 67 of Gary, IN passed away Sunday May 13,2020. Wake Saturday May 23,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary, IN, Interment Fern Oak Cemetery Griffith, IN.





