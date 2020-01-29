Home

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Kevin Brewer


Kevin Brewer


1960 - 2020
Kevin Brewer Obituary
Kevin L Brewer, age 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 18, 2020. Kevin was born April 20, 1960 in Gary, IN to Lenzy L. Sr. and Revenia Brewer. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School Class of 1979.

He was preceded in death by his father Lenzy L. Brewer Sr., sister Cynthia (Cindy) Neal, brother William (Buster); paternal grandparents Samuel and Ollie Brewer; maternal grandparents Roosevelt Hart and Lucille Gray; nephew Jackita Gilliam (Jihad Muhammad); father and mother-in-law David and Samella Wilson. Loving memories of Kevin will be forever cherished by devoted wife Brenda Brewer; mother Revenia Brewer; sons Kevin II, Jarrel, Kalen Brewer and Brian (Akeisha) Barron; brother Lenzy Jr. (Vermell) Brewer; sisters Celestine (Frank) Jones; Lenetta Brewer; 7 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation/Family Hours Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m – 11:00 a.m. Home Going Services at 11:00 a.m. All services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary, IN. Interment at Fern Oak Cemetery, 1518 E. Elm St., Griffith, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
