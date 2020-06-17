Kevin D. Brinston
1961 - 2020
Age 58, passed away while working on June 4, 2020. He was born August 16, 1961, to Simon Brinston and Jacqueline Wesson. Kevin attended Roosevelt High School, Job Corps, and completed his high school diploma while in Stillwater, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents Simon Brinston, Jacqueline S. Williams, and brother, Darrell F. Wesson. Kevin leaves to cherish his fond memories, son: Anthony Brinston, Rush City, Minnesota; sisters: Toni R. Mitchell, Valparaiso, Vickie L. Woodard, Gary, Nicole Brinston, Portage, and Ada B. Crosby-Wesson, Gary; brothers: Terry (Rosie) Wesson, Redford, MI and Keith (Stacy) McDuffie, Glendale, AZ, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Kevin truly enjoyed his life and made the best out of every situation. He was fond of cooking, always dressed to impress, and had a very fun-loving spirit about him. A memorial service will be held for Kevin Friday, June 19, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center, 875 S. Lake Street, Gary, IN. Rev. Dr. W. Maurice White, Jr. officiating. Those planning to be in attendance must wear a facial mask and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines outlined by the church.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center
