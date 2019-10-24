Kevin Darnell Williams, age 57, affectionately called "Fly" by his relatives and friends, passed away on October 18, 2019. He was born January 2, 1962, to the late Donald Williams, Sr., and Corrine Patton. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Ka'nisha (Kekee) Williams; both parents; brother: Jerome; sisters: Myra and Deborah; niece Amanda; and mother-in-law: Lizzie Thomas.



He is survived by loving wife Benay Thomas Williams, son: La'Montrell McFarland, Gary IN; daughters: La'Nisha and I'eshia Thomas, Indianapolis IN; brothers: Walter (Delores), William Porter, Donald, Jr. (Janice), and Larry Patton, Gary IN, Anthony (Barbara), East Chicago IN, Michael Patton and Rodney, South Bend IN; sisters: Linda (Barry) Pandy, Willowbrook IL, and Kimberly (Marcus) Nobles, Portage IN; aunts: Arlene Hall and Shirley Johnson; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sister-in-laws: Diane Carter, Mozella (Anthony) and Kathy Thomas, Gary IN, Wendy Davis, Indianapolis IN, and Marla Ballou, Atlanta GA; brother-in-law: Gary (Janie) Davis, Gary IN; best friends Jerry Gay and Jeff Aarron; and a host of nieces, nephews, plus other relatives and friends.



Visitation from 12-8pm (family hour 6-8pm) will be held at Smith, Bizzell, Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary IN. Funeral Services will be held at Zion Progressive Cathedral International, 1169 Connecticut St., Gary IN, at 11:00 a.m. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Hobart IN. Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 24, 2019