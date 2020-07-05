1/1
Kevin Jones
Kevin Jones, 59, of Gary, Indiana passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Harold L. and Ethelyn Jones, Sr. He was married to the late Rebecca Washington Jones. He was a member of Christ Baptist Church and the Roosevelt High School Class of 1979. He is survived by one daughter, Danetta Jones and one son, Demont Jones, Brother, Harold (Linda Jones); Sisters, Charlotte (James) Rowan, Arnita Jones, and Cynthia (Tommy) Smith; and grandchildren Elijah, Ava, Azariah and Taniya. Visitation Monday, July 6, 2020 9:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m and Home Going Services at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home located at 3200 West 15th Avenue, Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
JUL
6
Service
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
