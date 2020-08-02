1/1
Kevin Lamont Thomas
2000 - 2020
Kevin Lamont Thomas was born to Joi L Thomas and Anthony Brown on September 9, 2000 and passed away July 25, 2020. He attended Wirt/Emerson V.P.A.H.A.A in 2012 - 2015. He was a 2019 Graduate of West Side High School. Kevin confessed his life to Christ at an early age and was a member of Unity Baptist Church Pastor R. Jerry Protho. He leaves to cherish his precious memories to his mother Joi L Thomas and his father Anthony Brown. Sisters-India Thomas, Iyana Banks, Semaja Styles all of Gary, IN, Diamond, Cashmere, Tailyn and Trinity Brown all of Indianapolis, IN, brothers-Elijah Brown of Iowa and Derrick Jeter of Gary, IN. Maternal Grandparents- Wayne and Marlene (Protho) Thomas. Paternal Grandparents Towona Wilderness and Jerry Brown. Aunts-LaShawn (Thomas) and Vantron Kelley of Merrillville, IN, LaDawn Thomas of Gary, IN, DanTriece Wilderness of Indianapolis, IN. Uncles-Wayne Thomas Jr. of Atlanta, GA, and Eric (Dijah) Hill Jr of Gary, IN, one nephew Marcus Jr in Indianapolis, IN. Ten Great Aunts, Eleven Great Uncles and a Great Great Aunt. Special Cousin Shomari Lipscomb and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his Great Grandparents Henrene & James W. Protho, Dresden Thomas, Audrey & John Greenwood. Great Great Grandparents Rev. Charles & Estella Prothro and Zella Cole. Visitation: Thursday August 6, 2020 from 12 noon -8:00 p.m. Family hours: 6 - 8:00 P.M. Funeral services Friday August 7, 2020 at 11:00a.m. All services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W 11th Ave Gary, IN. Rev R. Jerry Protho officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2020.
August 1, 2020
August 1, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
James Webb
August 1, 2020
The Bridges Family
Friend
August 1, 2020
August 1, 2020
The White Rose Bouquet - 36 Stems - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Monica Brabson
