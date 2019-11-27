|
|
Our Father, Our Brother, Our Son KeVon Lamont Ford made his transition from his earthly life to eternity on November 17, 2019. He was born August 12, 1983 to Kevin & Latrice Ford in Merrillville, Indiana. He attended Horace Mann High School. KeVon is preceded in death by his Grandmother Helen Ford; Uncles Nathaniel Deloney Jr., & Leon Samuels; Aunt Zola Stanley. He leaves to mourn four children Jayla, Kam'Ron, Kobe, Kye & bonus child Shaniyah. Parents Kevin & Latrice Ford, Grandparents Nathaniel & Deloris Deloney Sr.& Thomas Ford, Siblings Kelen Ford, LaSonya (Jeffery) Vaughn, and KeVan Ford, 2 Stepbrothers, 5 Aunts, 4 Uncles, Alisha Anderson, Ex-Spouse Jennifer; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Special Friends. Visitation November 29, 2019 from 9am-11am, Funeral Services at 11 am at Love Fest Church of God in Christ 2456 Chase Street, Gary, IN 46404 with Elder Clarence Harris officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery. Professional services rendered by: Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019