Keyanna Nicole Jeter
1983 - 2020
Keyanna Nicole Jeter, born February 23, 1983, in Gary, IN, departed this life on June 20, 2020. At age 37, she was a wonderful mother, daughter, and friend. Vivacious and full of life, she leaves behind mother, Estella Dennis of Gary; father, Raymond Jeter of Gary; children, Derek, Destiny, and Davon Jeter; grandparents, Hattie Jeter of Merrillville and Sterling Jeter of Memphis, TN; four brothers Eric Jeter of Gary, Isaiah (Adrianna) Moore of Michigan City, Justin Moore, and Isaac Moore, both of Michigan City; great great grandmother Annie Mae Jeter; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services Friday July 3, at 11:00 AM. Visitation from 9-11. In the trusted care of Manuel Parlor of Peace 421 W 5th Ave Gary, IN, Burial Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.


Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
