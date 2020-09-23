1/1
Kim M. Scott
Kim M. Scott age 59 passed away September 16, 2020 at Methodist Southlake Hospital. She was a member Inspirational Community Center Ministry COGIC, and the District Sunshine Band leader. Kim was a graduate of IVY Tech State College and also an employee of IVY Tech. She was preceded in death by father, Collis Lawhorn, sister. She is survived by husband Mark A. Scott, mother Pauline Lawhorn, 5 brothers, & 5 sisters, aunt Willie Mae Lawhorn, 2 brothers in law, 2 sisters in law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Visitation is Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9 to 11am with funeral services at 11:00am all services at the New Bethel Fellowship COGIC, 134 W. 43rd Ave. Officiating Rev. Eddie Scott. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Kim was always their, always had a big heart ❤! I will truly miss her presences. Seem so unreal we talked on the phone daily! I love you and you will forever be missed!
Teare Heard
Student
