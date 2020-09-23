Kim M. Scott age 59 passed away September 16, 2020 at Methodist Southlake Hospital. She was a member Inspirational Community Center Ministry COGIC, and the District Sunshine Band leader. Kim was a graduate of IVY Tech State College and also an employee of IVY Tech. She was preceded in death by father, Collis Lawhorn, sister. She is survived by husband Mark A. Scott, mother Pauline Lawhorn, 5 brothers, & 5 sisters, aunt Willie Mae Lawhorn, 2 brothers in law, 2 sisters in law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Visitation is Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9 to 11am with funeral services at 11:00am all services at the New Bethel Fellowship COGIC, 134 W. 43rd Ave. Officiating Rev. Eddie Scott. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery.