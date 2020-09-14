1/1
Kim Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 4, 2020, Kim Robinson, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 62 in Indianapolis, IN. Kim was born September 18, 1957 in Gary, IN to Wendell and Novella Robinson.

Kim was educated in the Gary Public School System and attended West Side High School. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Calumet College of St. Joseph and a Masters degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Kim loved live music, photography, movies, and a good prison documentary. She also loved good food, made an excellent lasagna, and loved to bar-b-que. She had a beautiful smile and wonderful sense of humor.

Kim is survived by her daughter Novella Robinson-Caldwell (James Caldwell-Acha-Ngwodo, I) and son Jason Cherry (LaToyria Cherry); grandchildren James Caldwell-Acha-Ngwodo, II (PJ) and Nolan Caldwell-Acha-Ngwodo.

Please join us in celebrating her life Friday, September 18, 2020, between 7PM-10PM at Calumet Township Multipurpose Hall 1900 W. 41st Ave, Gary IN.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved