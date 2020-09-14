On August 4, 2020, Kim Robinson, loving mother of two children, passed away at the age of 62 in Indianapolis, IN. Kim was born September 18, 1957 in Gary, IN to Wendell and Novella Robinson.



Kim was educated in the Gary Public School System and attended West Side High School. She earned a Bachelor's degree from Calumet College of St. Joseph and a Masters degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.



Kim loved live music, photography, movies, and a good prison documentary. She also loved good food, made an excellent lasagna, and loved to bar-b-que. She had a beautiful smile and wonderful sense of humor.



Kim is survived by her daughter Novella Robinson-Caldwell (James Caldwell-Acha-Ngwodo, I) and son Jason Cherry (LaToyria Cherry); grandchildren James Caldwell-Acha-Ngwodo, II (PJ) and Nolan Caldwell-Acha-Ngwodo.



Please join us in celebrating her life Friday, September 18, 2020, between 7PM-10PM at Calumet Township Multipurpose Hall 1900 W. 41st Ave, Gary IN.





