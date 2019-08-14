Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Glusak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Ann Glusak


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Kimberly Ann Glusak Obituary
Kimberly Ann Glusak, age 55 of Demotte, IN passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born on June 6, 1964 in Gary, IN to Robert and Donna (DeCrow) Pitts.

Kimberly is survived by her mother, Donna; husband, Joseph Glusak; sons, Casey (Kristina) Ballas and Brandon Glusak; daughters, Candace Defries, Holly (Dusty) Bakker, Allison Glusak and Madison Glusak; grandchildren, Briar, Ryker and Jaxson Ballas, Gage Morris and Sydnee Vlach; brother, Kenny Pitts; sisters, Kathy Dougherty, Kris Kelly and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert and brother, Kerry.

Kimberly and Joseph were married 20 years ago in St. Lucia. She was a very caring person who always made sure everyone was taken care of first. She especially adored her grandchildren and her dogs, Dalilah and Hunter. Kimberly was an avid Cubs fan, loved to travel to tropical places, loved the outdoors, enjoyed gardening and mowing her yard. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother (Nana) and she will be deeply missed.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kimberly's name to: Lung Cancer Foundation of America at lcfamerica.org. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now