Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
True Light International Ministries
1257 North Cline Ave
Griffith, IN
Kimberly D. Bridgewater-Evans Obituary
Kimberly D. Bridgewater-Evans age 50, passed away Tuesday October 1, 2019 at her home. She was born March 11, 1969 in Gary, IN to the late Benjamin S. Bridgewater and Mary L. Bridgewater-Starks. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1987. She was a Gary Auxiliary Officer for a few years and also worked for Lake County for 27 years up until her untimely death. She is survived by her children Oscar, Ivy, Donald Jr.; and her 12 special children; Godson Kaleb; Sister Cheryl; brothers Keith and Kevin; Niece Tara "Buffy" (Waymon); nephews Damien "Dami" (Danielle); Maurice "Fatty:; Best Friend Yolanda and Shawn a very close friend. Visitation Friday October 11, 2019 1:00 pm-7:00 pm at Powell-Coleman Funeral home 3200 W 15th ave Gary. Funeral Services October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at True Light International Ministries 1257 North Cline Ave Griffith, IN 46319. Pastor Scott Jefferson officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 10, 2019
