Kindell M. Youngblood
Kindell M. Youngnlood 62, a Gary resident departed this life Friday, November 27, 2020. She is survived by her son Dwalon Youngblood, sisters Padrica Youngblood and Julia Gordon, brother Frank Tucker, 6 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 12-8:00 p.m. Family hour 6 -7:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Limited Attendance due to the Pandemic. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
DEC
8
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
DEC
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
