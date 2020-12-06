Kindell M. Youngnlood 62, a Gary resident departed this life Friday, November 27, 2020. She is survived by her son Dwalon Youngblood, sisters Padrica Youngblood and Julia Gordon, brother Frank Tucker, 6 grandchildren and 3 great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 12-8:00 p.m. Family hour 6 -7:00 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 W. 11th Ave. Limited Attendance due to the Pandemic. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery.