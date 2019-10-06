|
Kissie Edwards(Sister) age 77 of Gary,In passed away September 25,2019. Kissie was a devoted homemaker,wife,mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She is proceeded in death by loving husband for 36 years, Robert Lee Edwards, her parents Suzanna Noel and Almo Hunter and brother Almo Hunter. She leaves to cherish her memory loving children Jerrie (Richard) Miller, Tiwanda ( Alonzo) Harbin, Curtis Edwards, Kimberly Edwards and Derrick Edwards. 2 brothers, Carey Hunter and John Henry Hunter, grandchildren Bryan , Daric Jr., Kia , Tatyana , Anthony Jr., Tiara , Brian ,Brooklyn and 3 great gandsons and close relatives and friends. All Services Tuesday October 8,2019 Wake 9:30 am Funeral 11:00 am at Life Renewed Harvest Ministries 505 W. Ridge Rd. Gary,In Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019