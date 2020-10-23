1/1
Kory Tyree Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kory Tyree Brown, age 22 of Gary, IN, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Kory attended West Side High School. He is preceded in death by his grand fathers Walter Brown and Luke Ward. Kory leaves to cherish his memories 2 sons Kory Tyree Brown Jr and Korrion Kevon Brown, Sweet Heart Tristina Hardy 1 sister Darria Cohns of Gary, IN 3 brother's Kendan French, Dwayne Cohns and Davion Cohns, grandmothers Dorothy Ward and Josephine Pelt, special brother Deonta Bonaparte all of Gary, IN 5 nephews and 2 nieces, one aunt Walteretta Morrow 3 uncles Danny Brown, Walter Brown and special uncle Kenneth Brown and a host of family and friends. Wake Saturday October 24,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams St. Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. Services Entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Christian Valley M.B. Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral
11:00 AM
Christian Valley M.B. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved