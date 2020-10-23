Kory Tyree Brown, age 22 of Gary, IN, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Kory attended West Side High School. He is preceded in death by his grand fathers Walter Brown and Luke Ward. Kory leaves to cherish his memories 2 sons Kory Tyree Brown Jr and Korrion Kevon Brown, Sweet Heart Tristina Hardy 1 sister Darria Cohns of Gary, IN 3 brother's Kendan French, Dwayne Cohns and Davion Cohns, grandmothers Dorothy Ward and Josephine Pelt, special brother Deonta Bonaparte all of Gary, IN 5 nephews and 2 nieces, one aunt Walteretta Morrow 3 uncles Danny Brown, Walter Brown and special uncle Kenneth Brown and a host of family and friends. Wake Saturday October 24,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Christian Valley M.B. Church 1910 Adams St. Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN. Services Entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





