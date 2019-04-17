|
Lagretha P. Seawood was born October 25, 1941 in Gary, Indiana to Jessye and Elizabeth Smith Bassett (both preceded her in death). LaGretha departed this world on April 8, 2019 at her home. She attended Roosevelt High School and retired from Bethlehem Steel Mill in Burns Harbor. Ms. Seawood was a member of the Local Steel Mill Union. She leaves to cherish her memories, her faithful children; son Derrick Seawood, daughters Lisa (Edmund) Murphy, Debra Seawood, Annetrice Seawood and Estherlita Seawood. Ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of aunts' nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 11am at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019