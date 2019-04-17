Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Resources
More Obituaries for Lagretha Seawood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lagretha P. Seawood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lagretha P. Seawood Obituary
Lagretha P. Seawood was born October 25, 1941 in Gary, Indiana to Jessye and Elizabeth Smith Bassett (both preceded her in death). LaGretha departed this world on April 8, 2019 at her home. She attended Roosevelt High School and retired from Bethlehem Steel Mill in Burns Harbor. Ms. Seawood was a member of the Local Steel Mill Union. She leaves to cherish her memories, her faithful children; son Derrick Seawood, daughters Lisa (Edmund) Murphy, Debra Seawood, Annetrice Seawood and Estherlita Seawood. Ten grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a host of aunts' nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 18, 2019 at 11am at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now