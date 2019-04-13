Lalita Edwards Gray, 85, truly beloved by all, passed away peacefully with her family in Boca Raton, Florida on January 28, 2019. Mrs. Gray was of sound mind, great spirit and humor, and an inspiration to all until her last day. She was born on April 15, 1933 in Gary, Indiana, to Margaret and Marion Edwards. She was a Majorette at Roosevelt High School, from which she graduated as an honor student, Class of 1948. Mrs. Gray went on to graduate from Mt. Sinai, School of Nursing, and served the Lake County community in many capacities as a Public Health Nurse. From her first marriage to William Johnson, she had two sons, Gino Johnson (64) and Gavonni Johnson (55), and in 1968, married Terry C. Gray, Esq., with whom she had one son, Terry A.C. Gray, Esq. (45). Mrs. Gray was a member of St. Timothy Community Church, was an avid Genealogist, and was putting the final touches on her masterwork at the time she passed. She is survived by her three sons (who miss her dearly), and their families (Luisa Johnson, wife of Gavonni, Jennifer Boyer, Fiance Terry), her grand-children, her brother and sister-in-law, Elmer and Imogene Edwards, as well as by their children and grandchildren, by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, by the children and grandchildren of Terry Gray, Sr.'s first marriage, as well as by close friends and classmates. Her legacy will live on through her family, friends, and her genealogical research. Thank you Mrs. Gray, for everything you gave to us all -- We will Love and Remember You Always. Published in the Post Tribune from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019