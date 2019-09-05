|
|
LaMar Kenneth Beasley, age 35, was born to Brian and Flossie Beasley on June 30, 1984 in Merrillville, Indiana. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School in Gary, IN class of 2002. He relocated to Kentucky and then to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma where he attended Rhema Bible Training Center. He made his transition from earth to the presence of God on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his father.
He leaves to cherish his memories, mother, Flossie Lewis Beasley, three sisters, Tracy (Joey) Norwood, Dawn Beasley (David) Brandt and Lisa Beasley, one brother, Brian Martin; four nieces, Joanna, Jodi, Logan and Madison; one nephew, Joey; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation Friday, September 6, 2019 from 12pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11am, preceded by one hour of visitation 10am to 11am. All services at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant St., Gary, IN.
Pastor Joseph Walters officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019