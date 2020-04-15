|
age 45 of Gary, Indiana passed away on April 8,2020. He was born November 22, 1974 to Leroy and Lola Jackson. Landrick accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at a young age at Tarrytown Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. J.D. Henderson. He attended Brunswick Elementary School, Edison Middle School and was a graduate of West Side High School. Landrick was an assistant manager for many companies with his last job being a Security Guard. He is preceded in death by his father Leroy Jackson, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, & Great nephew De'Ontay T. Walker Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories mother Lola M. Jackson, wife Keilani Rogers-Jackson, son Landrick Jr. daughters Akera Lonice ,Karrington & Landrea Jackson, brothers, George (Kelly) Jackson, Leroy (Taylor) Jackson, and Lavell (Denise) Jackson, sister LaKeydra (Erica) Jackson, god brothers Tommy Jackson & Rodney (Marie) Watson. 3 grandchildren Aubrey, Ayden & Alijah and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. A (View & Go) Visitation Saturday April 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with a private service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral services can be livestream though Facebook @ Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc.,
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020