Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
livestream though Facebook
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Landrick Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Landrick Arnell Jackson Sr.


1974 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Landrick Arnell Jackson Sr. Obituary
age 45 of Gary, Indiana passed away on April 8,2020. He was born November 22, 1974 to Leroy and Lola Jackson. Landrick accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at a young age at Tarrytown Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. J.D. Henderson. He attended Brunswick Elementary School, Edison Middle School and was a graduate of West Side High School. Landrick was an assistant manager for many companies with his last job being a Security Guard. He is preceded in death by his father Leroy Jackson, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, & Great nephew De'Ontay T. Walker Jr. He leaves to cherish his memories mother Lola M. Jackson, wife Keilani Rogers-Jackson, son Landrick Jr. daughters Akera Lonice ,Karrington & Landrea Jackson, brothers, George (Kelly) Jackson, Leroy (Taylor) Jackson, and Lavell (Denise) Jackson, sister LaKeydra (Erica) Jackson, god brothers Tommy Jackson & Rodney (Marie) Watson. 3 grandchildren Aubrey, Ayden & Alijah and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. A (View & Go) Visitation Saturday April 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with a private service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Funeral services can be livestream though Facebook @ Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc.,
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -