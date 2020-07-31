Lanette Fair

Lanette 'Twin' Fair was born July 7, 1969 in Gary, Indiana to the late James and Eloise Fair. Lanette attended Gary Community Schools. Lanette accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. On July 19, 2020 Lanette got her keys to her mansion. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Eloise Fair, son Donta (twin) Fair. She leaves to cherish her memory six daughters Tammy Fair, Shonta Fair of Gary, In, Emerald Ferguson of Racine Wisconsin, Sapphire Ferguson of Little Arkansas, Sadie Ferguson and Michellea Simmons of Gary, In, three sons Emmanuel Ferguson, Emon Ferguson and Dakota McCeader of Gary, In, two sisters Agnes Wilson and Yuckeka Trice of Gary, In, three brothers Willie Wilson, Leroy Fair and Roylee Williams of Gary, In, eighteen Beautiful grandkids, special niece Neshun Hickman, Best friend Pauline Glass, The Golden Girls Cassandra, Myrna, Lanette, Rose and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Wake Friday July 31,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Jerusalem M.B. Church 1741 Fillmore St. Gary,In. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.





