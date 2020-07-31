1/1
Lanette Fair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lanette 'Twin' Fair was born July 7, 1969 in Gary, Indiana to the late James and Eloise Fair. Lanette attended Gary Community Schools. Lanette accepted Christ at an early age. She was a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. On July 19, 2020 Lanette got her keys to her mansion. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Eloise Fair, son Donta (twin) Fair. She leaves to cherish her memory six daughters Tammy Fair, Shonta Fair of Gary, In, Emerald Ferguson of Racine Wisconsin, Sapphire Ferguson of Little Arkansas, Sadie Ferguson and Michellea Simmons of Gary, In, three sons Emmanuel Ferguson, Emon Ferguson and Dakota McCeader of Gary, In, two sisters Agnes Wilson and Yuckeka Trice of Gary, In, three brothers Willie Wilson, Leroy Fair and Roylee Williams of Gary, In, eighteen Beautiful grandkids, special niece Neshun Hickman, Best friend Pauline Glass, The Golden Girls Cassandra, Myrna, Lanette, Rose and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Wake Friday July 31,2020 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Jerusalem M.B. Church 1741 Fillmore St. Gary,In. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Gary,In. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Wake
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Jerusalem M.B. Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral
11:00 AM
Jerusalem M.B. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 30, 2020
To the Fair Family,
May god bring you all comfort during your time of sorrow. “ Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” - psalm 30:5
Praying for you all.
Geneva Oates & Family
Friend
July 29, 2020
KeKe Trice >>>> Sending my sincere condolences to you and your family that God wou kn d wrap his loving mind arms around each of you during this difficult time.
With Love
Debra Jenkins
DEBRA JENKINS
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved