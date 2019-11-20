Home

Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
(219) 942-2109
Larry Reese
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Larry D. Reese, age 68, of Lake Station, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Porter Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving children. He was born in Gary, IN on May 20, 1951 to the late Dillard and Geneva Reese. Larry was a member of Steel Workers Local #6787 and worked at Arcelor Mittal, Burns Harbor for 48 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and taking the grandchildren to the beach. Larry was a faithful member at Classics Bodyworks in Portage. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He is survived by 4 children, 2 sons, Doug Reese and Christopher (Brittni) Reese, both of Portage, 2 daughters, Leslie (Richard) Graeber, of Portage, and Karen Reese, of Lake Station; 4 grandchildren, Logan and Karleigh Reese, Bryce and Aubree Ehrhart; sister, Carol (Joe) Chabes, Portage; 2 sisters-in-law, Cynthia Keever of Lake Station and Shirleen Brown of Highland; brother-in-law, Steve (Donna) Brown of Martinsville; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and dear friends.

Larry was also preceded in death by his wife, Cathleen (nee Brown) Reese; twin daughters, Cynthia and Christina Reese.

There will be a memorial visitation for Larry on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 3:00 until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery. Please call (219) 942-2109 or go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences.
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019
