born February 28, 1955, to the late Joseph Lee and Lucinda Brooks, passed away October 19, 2020. Larry graduated in 1974 from West Side High School and from the welding program at Gary Career Center. A lifelong resident of Gary, IN, Larry was a member of Mizpah 7th Day Adventist Church. He retired from U.S.S. Sheet & Tin Division in 2003. He is preceded in death by parents, and brothers: Joe, Leonard, and Curtis Brooks. He is survived by his soulmate, wife, and friend: Annette (Berry) Brooks; children: Deanetta (DaMond) Thomas and Larry D. Brooks Jr.; siblings: William (Alicia) Brooks of Tennessee, Bettie (Moses) Wilson, Emma, Rollin Anthony, and Jackie Brooks, all of Indiana and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Monday, October 26, 2020 from 2:00-3:00pm with funeral service to follow at 3:00pm, all services held at Mizpah 7th Day Adventist, 2350 Jefferson St., Gary, IN. Officiant: Pastor Leroy D. Coleman