1/1
Larry Dean Brooks Sr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
born February 28, 1955, to the late Joseph Lee and Lucinda Brooks, passed away October 19, 2020. Larry graduated in 1974 from West Side High School and from the welding program at Gary Career Center. A lifelong resident of Gary, IN, Larry was a member of Mizpah 7th Day Adventist Church. He retired from U.S.S. Sheet & Tin Division in 2003. He is preceded in death by parents, and brothers: Joe, Leonard, and Curtis Brooks. He is survived by his soulmate, wife, and friend: Annette (Berry) Brooks; children: Deanetta (DaMond) Thomas and Larry D. Brooks Jr.; siblings: William (Alicia) Brooks of Tennessee, Bettie (Moses) Wilson, Emma, Rollin Anthony, and Jackie Brooks, all of Indiana and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Monday, October 26, 2020 from 2:00-3:00pm with funeral service to follow at 3:00pm, all services held at Mizpah 7th Day Adventist, 2350 Jefferson St., Gary, IN. Officiant: Pastor Leroy D. Coleman



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
We only had a small opportunity to get to know Larry, but we considered him not only our friend; but our brother. We loved him! Looking forward to seeing him again on that glorious day; when Jesus comes in the clouds of glory to take his people home.
Pat & Nick Roman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved