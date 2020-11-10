1/1
Larry Lamar Pope
1980 - 2020
Larry Lamar Pope, age 40, of Merrillville, IN passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born March 14, 1980 in Gary, IN to Lorean Travis and Larry Pope. He was employed by the Majestic Star Casino. Larry is preceded in death by his grandparents, Velma & Woodrow Pope and Ernestine & John Travis. He leaves to cherish his loving soul mate, Sharlanda Pope; mother, Lorean Travis; father, Larry Pope; sister, Nina (Dimeon) Merrell; brothers, John Travis and Matthew Travis. Homegoing services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Chapel, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN. Pastor Sieon Roberts, officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the chapel prior to the funeral service. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
NOV
12
Service
02:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
November 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
JENNIFER PETTIS
Friend
November 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Liz Machuca
Friend
