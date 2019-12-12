Home

Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel - Portage
5341 Central Ave.
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-3013
Larry Walleske
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Larry Walleske


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Walleske Obituary
Larry D. Walleske "Grandpa Geezer", age 70, of Portage, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1949 in Frankfort, Indiana to the late George and Peggy Walleske. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Larry was a proud member of the Ironworkers Local #395. He liked traveling and fishing. Above all, his favorite pastime was taking long rides on his motorcycle. Grandpa Geezer, as his grandkids called him, will always be remembered as a loving and dedicated grandpa. He is survived by his children, Shane (Stacey) Walleske, Deanna (Geo) Shell-Forton, Adam Bailey; grandchildren, Brittney Shell, Brandie (Patric) Fleeger, Breanna Shell, Chelsey Forton, Sloan Walleske, Saige Walleske; great grandchildren, Bentley Fleeger, Ronnie Fleeger, Brennan Thornton, Jeffrey Britton; sisters, Georgia (George) Cornelison, Donna (Jerry) Woods. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Peggy Walleske; and son-in-law, Ron Shell. Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. A funeral service for Larry will take place Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019
